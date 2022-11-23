The investigation began after a passenger was racially abused by a man while on a service between Bradford and Leeds on Friday October 30.

British Transport Police said the man made the racial comments just before 9.30am that day. The train conductor approached to intervene and the man then made a sexually explicit comment towards her.

Officers believe that the man in these CCTV images may have information which could help their ongoing investigation.

