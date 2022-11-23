Racial abuse on train to Leeds under investigation as police issue CCTV images
Police investigating an incident on a train travelling towards Leeds have issued CCTV images of a man they want to identify.
The investigation began after a passenger was racially abused by a man while on a service between Bradford and Leeds on Friday October 30.
British Transport Police said the man made the racial comments just before 9.30am that day. The train conductor approached to intervene and the man then made a sexually explicit comment towards her.
Officers believe that the man in these CCTV images may have information which could help their ongoing investigation.
Anyone who recognises him or has information about the incident is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 243 of 30 October. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.