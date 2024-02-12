Questions remain over whether boy will stand trial for brutal murder of Leeds grandmother Mandy Barnett
Mrs Barnett, 60, was brutally stabbed to death at an address near Wortley in October of last year, with a teenage boy arrested and charged a short time later.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, did not appear at Leeds Crown Court on Friday for the short hearing which was initially arranged to determine if he was well enough to be tried.
The court heard that he was still being held in a secure unit and continuing to undergo psychiatric treatment and assessments by medical experts.
The case will be brought back to court on August 12 for another mention, with hopes that a thorough evaluation on the boy's mental health will be nearing completion before an informed decision is taken. He remains in custody.
Officers were called to a house in Prince Edward Grove, near Wortley, shortly after 11pm on Monday, October 23. Mrs Barnett was taken to hospital with stab wounds, but was pronounced deceased a short time later.