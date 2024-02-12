Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Questions remain over whether boy will stand trial for brutal murder of Leeds grandmother Mandy Barnett

A decision on whether a teenage boy accused of murdering grandmother Mandy Barnett in Leeds will be fit to stand trial has been delayed.
By Nick Frame
Published 12th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT
Mrs Barnett, 60, was brutally stabbed to death at an address near Wortley in October of last year, with a teenage boy arrested and charged a short time later.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, did not appear at Leeds Crown Court on Friday for the short hearing which was initially arranged to determine if he was well enough to be tried.

The court heard that he was still being held in a secure unit and continuing to undergo psychiatric treatment and assessments by medical experts.

The case will be brought back to court on August 12 for another mention, with hopes that a thorough evaluation on the boy's mental health will be nearing completion before an informed decision is taken. He remains in custody.

Mandy Barnett died at the address on Prince Edward Grove. (pics by WYP / National World)Mandy Barnett died at the address on Prince Edward Grove. (pics by WYP / National World)
Mandy Barnett died at the address on Prince Edward Grove. (pics by WYP / National World)

Officers were called to a house in Prince Edward Grove, near Wortley, shortly after 11pm on Monday, October 23. Mrs Barnett was taken to hospital with stab wounds, but was pronounced deceased a short time later.

