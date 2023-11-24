Questions raised over whether boy will be fit to stand trial over killing of a Leeds grandmother
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning via video link from HMP Wetherby.
He had previously appeared in court in late October days after Mandy Barnett’s death, but had not entered a plea at that point with the court being told that “issues needed to be resolved”.
The court heard today that an assessment is to be made by next week. Once medical reports are received, a fitness-to-plea hearing will take place on February 9. He was remanded into custody.
Officers were called to a house in Prince Edward Grove, near Wortley, shortly after 11pm on Monday, October 23.
Sixty-year-old Mrs Barnett was taken to hospital with stab wounds, but was pronounced deceased a short time later. The 17-year-old suspect was quickly arrested.