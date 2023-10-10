Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Queen Street Morley: Teenager injured in south Leeds knife attack as police arrest suspect

A 16-year-old boy has been injured following a knife attack in south Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 10th Oct 2023, 08:19 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 08:19 BST
Police were called to an incident in Queen Street, Morley, at around 9.43pm on Saturday evening (October 7) where a male had been assaulted.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A 16-year-old boy had received an injury to the arm from a knife but did not require medical treatment.

“A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to the incident. He was later released on bail and enquiries are ongoing.”