More than £2m worth of cannabis has been seized after police raided a derelict bed factory in Gomersal.

The raid, at a building on Quarry Street on Friday (July 12), resulted in nine men being arrested.

Eight of those were later charged with production of Class B drugs and were remanded in custody. They will appear before Leeds Crown Court on August 12.

The other man who was arrested was later released on police bail pending ongoing enquiries.

Officers found around 4,000 cannabis plants in the disused factory, with a value estimated at around £2.4 million.

They also found “vehicles of interest including a Lamborghini car”.

Inspector Charlotte Nicholls, of the Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “A significant amount of work has been ongoing at this large scale location with partners to conduct searches and make it safe.

“I would like to thank all of my colleagues who have worked tirelessly to support our investigation at the site."

Those with information that could assist the investigation has been asked to call 101, quoting crime reference 13240376968.

Information can also be reported via the West Yorkshire Police website, or shared anonymously with independent Crimestoppers charity by calling 0800 55 111.