Pulled over BMW driver avoids arrest for having flashing blue lights

A BMW driver who had fitted flashing blue lights to the front of his car was handed a ticket by roads police - but avoided a ticket.

The driver was reported by a member of the public but police investigations came to the conclusion that the driver 'was not impersonating a police constable', said the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit.

The flashing blue lights fitted to the BMW. Photo: DerybshireRPU/Twitter

The incident happened on the A617 after a member of the public reported the car fitted with blue lights.

The flashing blue lights can be seen alternating and flashing beneath the grill of the dark grey BMW.

The driver was required to remove the lights from the car and given a ticket.

A spokesman for the force said the driver was 'lucky to avoid arrest'.

The tweet from @DerbyshireRPU said: "A617. Report from member of the public about this car fitted with blue lights. Located, Mr Walter Mitty required to remove the lights and this time drives away with a ticket. Lucky to avoid arrest. Unacceptable. We will be watching out for him. #Wannabe #ConstructionAndUse"

Later, the same account added: "Lots of opinions about how we should have dealt with this. We work within the law legislation available to us. We can't make something fit. Investigation determined the driver was not impersonating a police constable. No power to seize vehicle."