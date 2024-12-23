Pudsey woman 'unfit' to stand trial over Buckingham Palace bomb-threat, but judge wants a second opinion
Diane Durham is accused of posting a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, which suggested a “thing liable to explode” was travelling to the 300-year-old royal residence on a train.
The 62-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week for the results of an initial assessment to be considered.
Judge Howard Crowson told her the report deemed her unfit, but said a second assessment by another psychiatrist should now be conducted.
Durham, of Church Lane, Pudsey, was not arraigned and will now return to court for a further hearing on February 17.
A potential trial date remains in place for October 29 next year. She remains unrepresented by a barrister in court, and was given bail.
During a previous court appearance at Leeds Magistrates’ Court she "fully accepted" writing the tweet and tagging the Metropolitan Police.
She said: "I fully accept making the post, I wrote it, I sent it. I didn't delete it until it was reported over a week later.”
The incident is said to have taken place on May 17. Durham was arrested at her home after the Met informed West Yorkshire Police.
If found guilty, she could face up to two years in prison.