A Pudsey woman has denied sending a bomb hoax about Buckingham Palace while the King recovered from cancer treatment.

Diane Durham, 62, accepted she posted a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, which suggested a “thing liable to explode” was travelling to the 300-year-old royal residence on a train.

But she pleaded not guilty to the charge of communicating false information to the Metropolitan Police.

Durham outside Leeds Magistrates' Court. (pic by SWNS) | SWNS

Durham appeared before Leeds Magistrates’ Court this week. She represented herself during the brief hearing and elected for a trial at Leeds Crown Court, where she will appear next month.

She told District Judge Timothy Capstick that she "fully accepted" writing the tweet and tagging the Metropolitan Police.

She said: "I fully accept making the post, I wrote it, I sent it. I didn't delete it until it was reported over a week later.”

The incident is said to have taken place on May 17. Durham was arrested at her home on Church Lane, Pudsey, after the Met informed West Yorkshire Police.

If found guilty, she faces up to two years in prison.

Durham was granted unconditional bail and will appear at Leeds Crown Court on November 4.