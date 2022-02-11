Kent Road Pudsey reopened after boy knocked down by car
Police have reopened a road in Pudsey after a 12-year-old boy was knocked down by a car.
Emergency services were called to Kent Road shortly before 8.30am today after it was reported that there had been a collision near to the junction with Kent Crescent.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed that a 12-year-old boy was knocked down by car and has been taken to hospital.
A force spokesperson said: "At 8.29am today, police were called to a road traffic collision in Kent Road, Pudsey, where a 12-year-old boy pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a Ford Kuga near to the junction with Kent Crescent.
"The boy was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment."
A scene and road closure were kept in place pending an update on his condition, but the road has since reopened.
