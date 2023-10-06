Pudsey resident shocked to find 'almost definitely stolen' black car abandoned in Black Carr Woods in Leeds
The Pudsey resident said he spotted the black car in the appropriately named Black Carr Wood while going for a walk yesterday (Wednesday) evening.
The car had become stuck over Tyersal Beck, with the resident saying that there was tyre tracks leading to the entrance to the woods off of Ned Lane.
He said: “They definitely drove that way on purpose. They'd done a little loop round the beck and the woods, then obviously come back along a 'track' that has been worn out by quadbikes.
"It looks like someone had fun off-roading and has then got stuck.”
He said that there is an issue with people taking quadbikes and motorbikes into the woods and that he was surprised that someone had gone a step further by driving a car into the woods.
He said: “The barriers and gates at either end of the woods and in the middle haven't been fixed properly in over five years, so it's a free-for-all for anyone that wants to drive down.
"Something has to be done soon to block vehicles from getting down there before someone gets seriously hurt.”
The man said that he believed the car was “almost definitely stolen” and reported the matter to West Yorkshire Police.