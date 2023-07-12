Cyrus Momtaz was caught after police received intelligence that vile images were being uploaded from his IP address at his home on Galloway Lane in Stanningley.

They arrested him in June of last year and seized his iPhone and found more than 100 images, including 20 images deemed as category A- the most serious kind. They also found category B and C images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecuting at Leeds Crown Court, Nathan Davis said there was evidence the images had been acquired over a “prolonged period of time”.

Momtaz admitted five counts of downloading child-abuse images (pic by National World)

During a first police interview, Momtaz gave no comments, but gave a prepared statement during a second interview, admitting the offences. He said he had since sought help from his GP, had completed programmes and made lifestyle changes.

The 22-year admitted six offences, including five of making indecent images and one of possession of cannabis, which was found when he was arrested. Mitigating, Max Saffman said: “He lives a fairly isolated existence and has little, if any, social life.”

He said he works five days a week at home on telesales, and one day a week as a receptionist at a gym. He also said he was “terrified” of going to prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite entering guilty pleas, Judge Tom Bayliss KC was concerned that Momtaz continued to minimise his involvement.

He said: “You claim you are not sexually aroused by children, but you plainly are. It’s perhaps through embarrassment, but you are going to have to learn to come to terms with it. If you don’t, you will become a danger to the public.

"You are frightened of this court, and so you should be, but it’s nothing compared to what these children who are being abused go through.”

He said that had there been evidence that Momtaz had been sharing the images, which was the original suspicion, he would have gone directly to jail. Instead, he gave him a 24-month community order, 30 rehabilitation days and ordered he take part in an accredited sex offenders programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad