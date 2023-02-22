Pudsey man charged with distributing material to stir up racial hatred

Samuel Melia, of Westdale Road, is also charged with encouraging others to commit an offence.

The 33-year-old appeared recently before Leeds Magistrates' Court where he is accused of distributing the material in the name of Hundred-Handers – an anti-immigration group known to put up posters and stickers promoting alt-right nationalism.

It is claimed Melia was distributing material “capable of encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence, namely racially-aggravated criminal damage, intending to encourage or assist in its commission.” It is alleged to have taken place between April 2019 and April 2021.

Melia will appear at Leeds Crown Court in July, with a date set for trial next next January.