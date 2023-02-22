Pudsey man charged with distributing material to stir up racial hatred
A Pudsey man has been charged with publishing material with the intention of stirring up racial hatred.
Samuel Melia, of Westdale Road, is also charged with encouraging others to commit an offence.
The 33-year-old appeared recently before Leeds Magistrates' Court where he is accused of distributing the material in the name of Hundred-Handers – an anti-immigration group known to put up posters and stickers promoting alt-right nationalism.
It is claimed Melia was distributing material “capable of encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence, namely racially-aggravated criminal damage, intending to encourage or assist in its commission.” It is alleged to have taken place between April 2019 and April 2021.
The offences relate to an ongoing investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East. He is now due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on July 10 for a preliminary hearing. A trial date has been fixed to start January 15 next year, and it is expected it will last approximately five days.