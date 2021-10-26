Pudsey man caught speeding eight times invented fake person to try evade justice

Saif Butt, 25, of The Knoll, was the insured party for a Vauxhall Astra caught speeding eight times over a period of eight months at locations across West Yorkshire in 2019.

He claimed the vehicle was owned by the business he co-owned.

He then claimed that he had allowed a self-employed car cleaner to use it on each of the eight occasions.

Saif Butt, 25, of The Knoll, invented a fake "car cleaner" to try avoid consequences after being caught speeding eight times.

However, this nominated person could never be traced by officers.

Investigators concluded that the mystery man, alongside his car valeting company, did not appear to exist.

Butt pleaded guilty to a charge of perverting the course of justice last month.

He was jailed for 20 months on Tuesday, October 20.

Speaking after the sentencing, Rachel Wainwright of West Yorkshire Police’s Prosecutions and Casualty Prevention Unit said: “Butt thought he could get away with providing details of a non-existent person in order to evade justice and his responsibilities for the vehicle.

“The sentence reflects the seriousness of the offence and shows that we will not tolerate poor driving on our roads as well as attempts to avoid the consequences.