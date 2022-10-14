Pudsey: Leeds teenager charged with threatening father and son with a weapon
A teenager has been charged with threatening a father and his son with a weapon in Pudsey.
By Charles Gray
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
14th Oct 2022, 12:26pm
West Yorkshire Police say that an incident was reported on Tuesday (October 12) involving a group of youths threatening another youth and his father on Intake Lane, Stanningley.
A spokesperson said: “A 16-year-old suspect was arrested the following morning on Wednesday and has been charged with two offences of threatening someone in a public place with a weapon and battery.
“The suspect has been denied bail and remanded for court.”