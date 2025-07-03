Pontefract pub reveller left scarred for life after being glassed between the eyes

A pub reveller has been scarred for life after being glassed in the face during an argument on a night out.

The man was in The Red Lion in Pontefract when he was attacked by personal trainer Daniel Middlewood.

The glass smashed between the man’s eyes and left a three-inch gash.

The judge at Leeds Crown Court labelled Middlewood’s behaviour as “disgraceful, dangerous and criminal”.

The court heard this week that the victim had been with his partner visiting several pubs on the night of March 19, 2023, ending up in The Red Lion on Market Place.

The attack took place in The Red Lion in Pontefract. | NW

But after a dispute took place on the dancefloor involving the victim’s son, Middlewood was seen to lash out, hitting the glass into the man’s face when he tried to intervene.

It smashed on impact and the man had to have shards removed from the cut, prosecutor Robert Galley said.

Middlewood, of Brigantia View, Castleford, was later arrested and gave a no-comment interview to police.

The 31-year-old was initially charged with GBH with intent, but this was later reduced to GBH without intent, which he admitted.

He has no previous convictions but does have a caution for battery.

Mitigating, Matthew Moore-Taylor said that Middlewood worked as a personal trainer, but few other details were disclosed.

The judge, Recorder Andrew Dallas told Middlewood: “Your behaviour on this occasion was disgraceful, dangerous and criminal. You should be thoroughly ashamed of yourself.

“It was an extremely serious thing to do, you marked this man for life.

“It was a nothing sort of incident, I dare say you had all been drinking too much.

“It was a wild overreaction from you.”

He gave him a 15-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, with 180 hours of unpaid work and 10 rehabilitation days with probation.

He also ordered him to pay £2,000 compensation to the victim.