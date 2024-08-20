Promising young Leeds footballer caught with deadly loaded pistol

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenager who had shown promise as a football player was caught storing a pistol loaded with a magazine of live bullets at his Leeds home.

Police searched the property of Latrel Noteman following reports of a disturbance in Harehills, and found the converted gun containing four 9mm rounds.

Leeds Crown Court was told that officers were called out in January following reports of five rampaging males, four with machetes and one with a gun.

Noteman (pictured) was jailed for the mandatory five years after a viable pistol with live ammunition was found at his home. (pic by WYP / Adobe)

They were able to trace 19-year-old Noteman, as one of the suspects, back to his home address on Conway Grove and arrested him on January 29.

He was initially arrested on suspicion of affray. Along with the gun and ammo, they found a quantity of cocaine and cannabis, as well as dealer cards, tick lists for money owed and scales.

Noteman gave a prepared statement to police claiming he knew nothing about the gun, that it was probably brought to his home by someone else. However, his DNA was found on the weapon. He also denied the drugs were his.

He later admitted possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

He appeared in court via video link from HMP Doncaster where he was being held on remand.

Mitigating, Philip Mahoney accepted Noteman was facing the mandatory five-year minimum jail sentence, and did not seek to argue against it.

He said he was a talented footballer who was at Pro Elite football academy for two years, but like many, was not picked up by a professional club.

He moved away to Huddersfield and found work, but lost his job and fell back into a circle of friends in Leeds involved in crime. He said the bag containing the gun was brought to his home and he had agreed to stash it away.

Mr Mahoney said: “They have got away scott free and he is looking at prison.”

Judge Geoffrey Marson KC told Noteman: “You took into your possession a lethal weapon which was loaded. You did it for friends whom you knew were involved in gang culture.

“The courts take a very strong view of possession of weapons such as this.”

He gave him a the five-year jail sentence, which he will serve in a young offender institute.

Speaking after sentencing, acting Detective Inspector Rob Kennerley, who heads Leeds District Programme Precision Team, said: “The gun and ammunition that Noteman was caught with can only have one deadly purpose, and weapons such as this are intrinsically linked to the criminal supply of drugs that fuel crime in our communities.

“This is another illegal firearm taken out of the hands of criminals through the continued work of specialist programme precision officers who target those involved in the organised supply of drugs and firearms offences.

“We hope the significant prison term that he has received will provide some reassurance to the community and remind those who involve themselves in this type of crime of the penalties they can expect.”