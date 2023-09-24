Promising rugby player burgled aunty's Leeds home for Rolex watches to clear £6,000 gambling debt

A promising young rugby player who said he ran up a £6,000 gambling debt broke into his aunty’s Leeds home to steal £18,000 worth of Rolex watches and designer goods.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Crown Court heard that Charlie Costello had been on the books at Bradford Bulls but was forced out by a persistent shoulder injury. The 19-year-old ran up the debt and burgling the house was his “only way out”,.

The occupant of the home in East Leeds left her address on the afternoon of October 14 last year for around 45 minutes. On her return, she found a conservatory window had been smashed with a brick and someone had climbed through, prosecutor Verity Barnes said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim found £700 in cash had been taken, along with a Rolex Submariner watch worth £12,500, a second Rolex worth £4,500, a Vivienne Westwood watch worth £200, a Louis Vuitton belt worth £500 and a Louis Vuitton scarf worth £500, among other items.

Costello was caught after ransacking his aunty's home and stealing Rolex watches among other designer items. (pic by National World / Getty)

She checked CCTV and spotted the culprit leaving through the side gate and recognised him as Costello due to the way he walked. She rang Costello’s dad who confirmed he had been wearing the clothes she described in the footage.

Costello, of View Point, Town Street, Bramley, admitted the dwelling burglary. He told police that he had borrowed money for gambling and his family was threatened with violence.

He also admitted possession of a bladed article from September 2021 when he was found carrying a machete on a train in Sheffield. He has no previous convictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A pre-sentence report suggested Costello had got himself deeper into financial trouble after taking on the loan. He said he handed the stolen items directly over to the loan shark. The report suggested he expressed remorse for the break-in and has since got a job at a supermarket distribution warehouse.

Mitigating, James Holding said of Costello: “Whatever life he was into, he is out of that debt now. He has taken steps to address his offending by getting a full-time job.”

Judge Neil Clark gave him an 18-month jail sentence, suspended for 24 months, 200 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation days.