A teenage burglar committed a string of burglaries and attempted break-ins, including an incident in which he smashed his way into a home and threatened a couple in bed with a machete and a hammer.

Mason Birch was jailed this week at Leeds Crown Court.

The 19-year-old with another man when they confronted the couple and demanded their safe on the evening of May 4 this year.

They handed over the device from the top of the wardrobe which contained £2,000 in cash and £5,000 worth of jewellery.

Birch (left) was jailed for a string of burglaries and attempted burglaries. | WYP / NW

They also took the keys to the couple’s Seat Ibiza, with Birch sarcastically telling the terrified pair: “Thanks for the Ibiza.”

They then took the car from outside. The empty safe was later found in woods.

The next day, on May 5, Birch used a blowtorch to break into another home, where he took the they keys to an Audi A3, then drove off in the car.

But Birch, of Burton Street, South Elmsall, then took part in a night of attempted break-ins in Ackworth, in which he and two others tried to burgle eight homes in a two-hour period in the early hours of June 18.

They were disturbed each time, but on the final home, the owner came out to confront them, with Birch attacking him with an extendable baton, demanding the man hand over the keys to his car. The man was left with a laceration to his hand which required surgery.

Prosecutor Louise Pryke said he Birch had been out on licence from a 48-month sentence at the time. He has six previous convictions for 34 offences, including burglaries.

For his latest bout of offending, he admitted aggravated burglary, burglary, two counts of theft, seven of attempted burglaries and one attempted robbery.

Mitigating, James Littlehales said Birch had a difficult upbringing, having been placed into care.

He said he came “under the influence” of others who were “more criminally sophisticated”.

He said Birch also became addicted to drugs, was left in debt and so burgled homes to feed his habit. He also pointed to his young age and said he was “somewhat immature”.

Judge Tahir Khan KC jailed Birch for five years.