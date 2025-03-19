A woman who burgled a restaurant and student halls has been labelled a “professional thief”, having already been banned from parts of Leeds city centre.

A criminal behaviour order (CBO) was only imposed on Michelle Stead in December banning her from Sainsbury’s stores and any John Lewis in West Yorkshire.

But it failed to deter the 39-year-old, who has dozens of previous convictions.

Leeds Crown Court heard that she entered the Clayton Hotel in the early hours of November 20. She took four bottles of alcohol from the bar area and tried to leave but was stopped by staff. They retrieved the bottles but she fled the hotel.

Stead burgled several premises and has since been jailed. | WYP / Google Maps

On December 6 she entered Sarto restaurant on Duke Street at around 9pm. She made her way into a staff area and took two bags containing a wallet, ID cards and phones. She was later identified on CCTV.

On the same day, she entered Altus House student accommodation and stole a delivered parcel containing £172 worth of items. She returned the next day and took another parcel containing boots worth £67. Again, she was later identified on CCTV.

On the afternoon of December 9 she entered John Lewis in Leeds and took two coats worth £600 in total and walked out. She returned on December 31 and tried to take £515 worth of perfume but was detained this time.

She was arrested but then refused to leave her cell to be interviewed. She was held on remand and appeared in court via video link from HMP New Hall.

Stead, of Sissons Court, Middleton, admitted two dwelling burglaries, two non-domestic burglaries, two thefts from a shop and two breaches of her CBO.

She has 28 previous convictions for 64 offences, of which 53 are for theft.

Mitigating, Stuart Field said she had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and added: “She is a lady who does need some help and assistance.”

Judge Kate Rayfield told her: “You really are a professional thief. All of your offending has planning.

“There is no reason to be going into these premises. This is planned and professional offending.”

She jailed Stead for 20 months. She told her that CBO will continue.

Designed to deter offending, recipients of CBOs can also be fast-tracked to prison should they breach their order.