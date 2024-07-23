Prisoner had two mobile phones concealed in her bra at HMP New Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman being checked into a prison was found to have two mobile phones stashed in her bra.

Mum-of-four Corallena Loveridge was found to have other contraband, including tablets, bags of powder and rocks, a USB stick and vape pens when she was searched in the waiting area of HMP New Hall near Wakefield on February 21.

She was being jailed for breaching a suspended sentence order for burglary, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The 33-year-old was initially spotted using a non-prison-issue vape by staff as she waited to be processed into the jail, prosecutor Jordan Millican said.

Staff then used a hand-held metal detector to search, which began to beep near her bra. She handed over a 20p coin, but it activated again. She then handed over make up, but the wand continued to sound.

Loveridge (pictured) was found with contraband when she was checked into HMP New Hall. (pics by Lancs Police / National World) | Lancs Police / National World

The 33-year-old was strip searched as a result and initially refused to comply. But she then pulled out the two phones - a Zanco and a Nokia - both with SIM cards, along with the other items.

Mr Millican said that phones in prison were of “enormous value”. However, the powder and rocks she had in her bra were not analysed but he could provide no explanation why.

She made no comments during the subsequent interview. Loveridge, of Fowler Height Close, Blackburn, Lancashire, admitted a charge of bringing a prohibited article into prison.

She has 17 previous convictions for 31 offences. Mitigating, Oliver Norman said her early guilty plea was her best point. He added: “She is truly remorseful for her conduct. She was heavily dependent on drink and drugs. She did not realise she was going to prison so it was not an intentional act.”

He described it as unsophisticated, that she was openly using the illegal vape pen in front of prison staff. He said she has since started a drugs course behind bars, and was finally learning to read and write. She wants to move from Lancashire to Durham once she is released.