Prisoner armed with metal spike threatened to kill officers at Leeds jail over games console row

Lewis Clarke was caught on camera during a 10-minute stand-off in the doorway of his cell at HMP Wealstun - before eventually handing over two weapons to the officers – including a 10-inch metal spike.

Prosecutor Robert Galley told Leeds Crown Court that several officers went to his cell shortly after 10am on December 23, 2021, to retrieve the gaming system that he borrowed from another inmate but was not permitted to have.

CCTV footage from body-worn cameras of the officers was played to the court and showed Clarke becoming agitated in the doorway. He could be heard swearing and said “I will do every one of you, do you want me to start kicking off and start stabbing people? I will kill as many of you as I can. Do you think I’m scared of anyone?”

Clarke threatened to kill prison officers who tried to remove a games console from his cell at HMP Wealstun.

After slamming his cell door in the officers’ faces, he later calmed down and passed the weapons through the hatch. Along with the spike, there was a piece of plastic with shards of razor blade attached. He was then taken to the segregation unit.

Clarke, aged 25, has a history of firearms offences, and is serving a 64-month sentence. He was given an additional 10 months in October 2021 after being found to have a phone – a prohibited item in prison.

He admitted two counts of possessing prohibited weapons, and one of making threats to kill.

Mitigating, Anastasis Tasou said that that having been moved to the Thorp Arch prison from HMP Lincoln, Clarke’s cellmate was found with drugs and everything was removed from the cell, including Clarke’s medication.

Clarke has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and suffers from either bipolar disorder, or borderline personality disorder. After his medication was taken away, he began sourcing illicit substances.

Mr Tasou said: “He began medicating with anything he could get his hands on. Drugs are rife in prison and he took whatever he could to numb his situation. “Being in segregation only exacerbated the situation, he was hallucinating.”