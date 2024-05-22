Predatory pervert tried to sexually assault 10-year-old in Leeds park toilets
Musika Kibaya was only stopped when another witness overheard him talking to the child in the cubicle and confronted him. The 46-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week where he admitted a charge of common assault with an intent to commit a sexual offence.
At around lunchtime on April 27 this year, the young girl was with her mother before entering the toilets at the Middleton Park Visitor Centre, prosecutor Abigail Langford told the court.
But having entered the stalls, another woman overheard the male enter the toilets and begin talking to the youngster. She heard Kibaya ask: “Are you alright?”
He then said: “Would you like to come and talk to me for a while?” The girl later told police that Kibaya had tried to grab her by the arm but she managed to move away. With the alarm raised, the girl’s mother then entered the toilets and challenged him. He told her: “She is pretty, she is very pretty.”
Asked if he was looking for young girls, he told them he had, and said: “I like touching little girls. I need help. I’m sorry.” He also told them he could not help himself and that the children liked it.
He left the area but the police were alerted and he was arrested a short time later. Again, he confessed to officers what he had done.
Mitigating, Eleanor Durdy said Kibaya, of Jarvis Walk, Robin Hood, “expressed great shame and remorse for his actions”. She said Kibaya, who has been held on remand since the incident, was “in shock” about what he had done.
But Judge Richard Mansell KC told Kibaya: “You deliberately entered the toilet to seek out a child to sexually assault her. I reject your claim that you are not attracted to young girls, nor do I accept that this was a spur-of-the-moment offence.
“This was a place this girl should have felt safe. It was an intention to sexually touch this girl.”
He jailed Kibaya for six months and put him on the sex offender register for 10 years. He was also given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) to ban him from any unsupervised contact with children under 16.