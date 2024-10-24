Waheed (pictured) admitted attempting to rape the girl who just nine or 10 at the time. (pics by WYP / Adobe) | WYP / Adobe

A predator who targeted a nine-year-old girl attempted to rape her while her family were in another room in the house.

It was only after the girl told another youngster at school that teachers, parents and the police became involved, and Abdul Waheed was finally arrested.

The 56-year-old joiner was jailed for more than nine years at Leeds Crown Court this week.

He began abusing the youngster from Leeds in 2017, when she was either nine or 10. He would regularly brush past her and touch her.

He would make excuses to see her and one occasion, he got her on her own, removed her clothing and carried out sex acts before trying to rape her.

The girl said “no”, the court heard, and he only relented when his phone rang.

The girl eventually gave a video statement to police in 2021. When Waheed was arrested, he initially denied the offending.

He later pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted rape and two of sexual assault. He has no previous convictions.

The father-of-six has no previous convictions. Mitigating, Soheil Khan said Waheed, of Manville Terrace, Bradford, wanted to apologise to the girl and her family.

He said: “For many years he has lived and worked in this country as a joiner, and when he was not working, spent much of his time serving his local church.

“He had the good sense not to lie to a jury.”

Judge Neil Clark said to Waheed: “You explain your behaviour as a mistake and that you are embarrassed by your behaviour.”

He pointed to the probation report which stated that Waheed showed a lack of remorse, but Judge Clark accepted it was possibly linked to his reluctance to admit he was a paedophile due to the shame.

He jailed him for nine years and six months, made up of eight years and six months custodial element, with a one-year extended licence period.

He was given a lifelong sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) and put on the sex offender register for the rest of his life.