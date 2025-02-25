Predator crept into woman's bedroom to rape her after Leeds night out

A predator with a history of sexual offending crept into a woman’s room and raped her as she slept.

Matthew Bernard was told by a judge at Leeds Crown Court that he posed a danger to females, having been convicted after a trial.

The 37-year-old, who has twice been convicted of sexual assault, was handed an extended 13-year jail term this week with the judge labelling him “selfish, ignorant and arrogant”.

The court heard that Bernard had forced himself on the woman after a night out in Leeds in 2021, then denied his actions. The jury found him guilty of rape and sexual assault after a four-day trial in January this year.

Bernard (pictured) was handed a 13-year jail sentence for raping a woman in her own bed. | WYP / National World

The 22-year-old victim, who cannot be named, faced Bernard and read out an emotional impact statement during his sentencing hearing today.

She said she had nervously waited more than three years for the trial, had been “in and out” of therapy and continues to struggle trusting men.

She added: “The trial was a horrible experience for me. I was accused of lying. Nothing I did on a night out with my friends makes his actions forgivable.

“My bedroom, my safe space, was a place in which I was violated.

“He decided to come into my room, take off my underwear, and perform sexual acts on me. I had been in a deep sleep after a night out.

“I was in my own bed and had no reason to think anything bad would happen. I had no say. I gave no signal and had no conversation about it.

“He decided it was going to happen.”

Prosecutor Philip Standfast said Bernard, of Stainbeck Lane, Meanwood, had been convicted of sexual assaults on under 16s in 2004 and 2005. He was jailed for more than seven years for robbery in 2010 and was also caught dealing in cannabis in 2023.

Judge Christopher Batty told Bernard that he remained undeterred towards sexual offending.

He said of his latest victim: “She showed no interest towards you whatsoever that night. You were undoubtedly sexually aroused and to you that was all that mattered.

“How could she possibly have wanted you to do that to her? How on earth could you think that what you did was ever acceptable?

“You have absolutely no remorse or insight. The reality is that you did not care. You wanted her and that’s all that mattered.

“She was in her own bed - the place she should feel her most secure.

“I consider you are a dangerous sexual offender.”

Judge Batty gave him nine years’ custody, with a four-year extended licence period.

He was also put on the sex offender register for life and given an indefinite-length restraining order.