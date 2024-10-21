Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scams aren’t just relegated to emails and cell phones these days, as one journalist recently discovered ✉

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fraud still isn’t limited to the digital world in the modern age.

There are still a number of postal scams, designed to add a “legitimacy” from those intended to undertake fraud.

Reporter Benjamin Jackson was one of those who recently had a scam end up in his letterbox - here’s what he did.

I wish I could say I was making this up, as it seems very convenient, but alas the truth they say is sometimes stranger than fiction. Especially when it comes to scamming.

But as I sat down before the weekend to start work on a piece for National World’s Silent Crime campaign , the mailman arrived. Couple of circulars, some post for my wife, but then something rather formal looking addressed to me was also amongst the letters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I say addressed to me, because my name was butchered almost beyond belief, while the postal address was “close” to mine, but with some very obvious errors that somehow it made its way to my home.

I was met after opening the letter with a legal letterhead from a solicitor in Spain, who undertook a lot of research to discover that I am a distant relative to someone who has died and has an inheritance that I, should I assist in some what, be entitled to for my assistance.

I had been postal scammed. In an era where spam folders and online vigilance have become paramount as more people undertake their business diligently, there are still some “old school” scams that still make their way through the post.

Surprise? Somewhat, owing to how much cheaper it is to conduct such business through email. But the tangible item that is a letter saying that you owe money, or that you are owed money, lends a greater sense of legitimacy rather than a prince from another country requesting funds by email.

What are some of the most common postal scams to look out for?

Postal scams still exist despite living in the digital age. Benjamin Jackson was one such recipient of a piece of postal fraud - and here's how he dealt with it. | Canva

Lotteries and prize draws

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You may receive a letter congratulating you on winning a cash prize. These often look legitimate, with barcodes or ID numbers. The letter might ask you to pay an administration fee, buy a product or call a premium-rate phone number to claim your winnings. Don’t respond to these letters, even if they look genuine. A genuine lottery won’t ever ask you to pay a fee to collect your winnings.

Bills from companies you don't use

If you get a bill from a provider and you're not sure if you have an account with them, find the company's contact details in the phone book or online and ask them directly.

Psychics and clairvoyants

Psychics and clairvoyants may send a letter claiming to have seen something in your future and asking for money to disclose what it is. Sometimes these scammers will co-ordinate with lottery and prize scams to give the impression that they're predicting a bit of good luck.

Pyramid schemes

Pyramid investment schemes will ask you to pay a fee or buy products and recruit friends or family to take part in the scheme before you get a return on your investment.

Strangers who need help

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With these types of stories, the fraudster may claim to have lost all of their money in unfortunate circumstances or that they need to pay for an operation, and will ask you for money. But these stories are fake.

Unclaimed inheritance

You may receive a letter addressed to you, which tells you that someone has left you money in their will. These letters can mention real law firms and even have seemingly genuine email addresses, postal addresses, or websites - this was the option of choice from the letter I received.

Advance fee fraud

You may receive a request to help transfer money out of another country in return for a substantial reward. Often the letter will appear to be from a government official or lawyer.

Fake job offers

These usually involve an offer of work to do at home if you first send a registration fee. You may even receive an offer of an interview over the telephone. Legitimate employment agencies won't charge you a registration fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What should I do if I receive a postal scam?

Age UK offers the following advice, should you find one of these letters amongst your regular post or early Christmas cards being delivered;

Verify

If you're unsure, check the details of the organisation. Find the organisation's details using the phone book or via their official website. Never use the contact details listed on the scam letter

Reject

If you receive a letter that you think is a scam, ignore it and throw it away. Never reply.

Report

Royal Mail: Contact Royal Mail if you think you've received scam mail and send it to them with a covering letter Reporting is incredibly important as well as it ensures that the correct authorities are aware such scams are in operation and can prevent people falling victim to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action Fraud: If you'd like more information about scams, or would like to report a scam, contact Action Fraud .

Citizens Advice: Contact the Citizens Advice by phone or online if you've received a postal scam.

Solicitors Regulation Authority: If you get a letter from a solicitor, and aren't sure if it's genuine, the Solicitors Regulation Authority can tell you if the solicitor's firm is registered and check a list of reported scams on their website.

Have you fallen victim to a postal scam, or have you received any letters from scammers in the post in recent years? Let us know your thoughts or experiences by leaving a comment down below.