The incident occurred at around 1am on Saturday, December 3, at Popworld nightclub, in Lower Briggate, when the victim, a 25-year-old man, was approached and assaulted by an unknown male.

He suffered multiples fractures to his jaw that required extensive surgery.

Anyone who recognises the suspect in the images is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 or using the online live chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting crime reference 13220671490.

Police have put out these CCTV photos of the man they wish to speak to.