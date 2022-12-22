News you can trust since 1890
Popworld Leeds: Man left with 'multiple fractures to his jaw' after city centre attack as police hunt suspect

Detectives have released CCTV images of a male they want to identify in connection with a serious assault in Leeds city centre.

By Richard Beecham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 10:07am

The incident occurred at around 1am on Saturday, December 3, at Popworld nightclub, in Lower Briggate, when the victim, a 25-year-old man, was approached and assaulted by an unknown male.

He suffered multiples fractures to his jaw that required extensive surgery.

Anyone who recognises the suspect in the images is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 or using the online live chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting crime reference 13220671490.

Police have put out these CCTV photos of the man they wish to speak to.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.