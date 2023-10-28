Three arrests have been made after a man was stabbed during a large disturbance in Pontefract.

At 9.07pm yesterday (Friday), police received reports of an ongoing disturbance in Mill Hill Road, Pontefract. Footage from the scene showed a large police presence and cordon outside of Southgate Indian Restaurant and Takeaway.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers attended the location and found a male had suffered stab wounds.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which were found to be not life-threatening.

“Three people have been arrested in connection with this incident and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Wakefield District CID on 101, or by using the 101 chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13230598194.