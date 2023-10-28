Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Pontefract: Three arrested after man stabbed outside Indian restaurant on Mill Hill Road

Three arrests have been made after a man was stabbed during a large disturbance in Pontefract.
Published 28th Oct 2023, 12:52 BST
At 9.07pm yesterday (Friday), police received reports of an ongoing disturbance in Mill Hill Road, Pontefract. Footage from the scene showed a large police presence and cordon outside of Southgate Indian Restaurant and Takeaway.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers attended the location and found a male had suffered stab wounds.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which were found to be not life-threatening.

“Three people have been arrested in connection with this incident and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Wakefield District CID on 101, or by using the 101 chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13230598194.

“Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.”