Shortly before 12.30am on Friday morning, police received a report of a fire at a car dealership in Pontefract Road, Stourton. Around 13 vehicles were alight and police and firefighters were called out to the scene. The blaze was extinguished by 1.15am.

An investigation has established the fire was started deliberately and the incident is being treated as arson. Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area in the time leading up to the fire, or who has any information that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact the police.