Pontefract McDonald's: 17-year-old boy seriously injured after being assaulted in Park Road restaurant

A 17-year-old boy has been seriously injured after being attacked in a McDonald’s.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 12th Aug 2023, 15:10 BST

It happened in the fast food restaurant in Park Road, Pontefract, this morning. Police were called to Racecourse Retail Park at about 5.10am, following a report that a teenager had been assaulted and seriously injured.

There had been a disturbance involving a number of people in the McDonald’s. The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he is in a serious but stable condition.

West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation into the attack, and say suspects fled the restaurant heading towards Pontefract Race Course.

Anyone who has information or footage which could help the investigation is asked to contact Wakefield CID. Information can be given via 101 or online via the live chat, quoting referencing crime umber 13230448296.

It can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.