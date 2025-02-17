Pontefract man wanted on suspicion of causing 'unnecessary suffering' to dog and serious assault

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 17th Feb 2025, 10:57 BST

A Pontefract man is wanted on suspicion of causing “unnecessary suffering” to a dog and a serious assault.

The offences, which both happened on Valentine’s Day (February 14), have prompted an urgent police appeal.

Mark Thomas, 28, from Pontefract, is wanted on suspicion of causing “unnecessary suffering” to a dog and a serious assault. | West Yorkshire Police

Officers are searching for Mark Thomas, 28, who is believed to be in the Wakefield area.

Those with information on his whereabouts have been urged to call 999, quoting reference 13250088231.

Information can also be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

