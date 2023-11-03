A Pontefract man strangled his wife to the point where she nearly passed out before kicking her in the ribs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lukasz Chodnicki, 38, launched into the attack on June 7 after he had been drinking.

He was later arrested by police and pleaded guilty to a charge of intentional strangulation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On November 2, Chodnicki, of High Street in South Emsall, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court.

Lukasz Chodnicki, 38, of High Street, South Emsall, pleaded guilty to a charge of intentional strangulation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm following an attack on June 7 and was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on November 2. Photo: James Hardisty.

Addressing the defendant, Recorder Jason Pitter explained: “You were with your wife and her two children. You had been drinking and entered into an argument.

“You followed her into bathroom and grabbed her by the throat and gripped her neck to the point where she almost lost consciousness.

“It must have been extremely distressing for your children. You left, but then returned two hours later. You repeatedly kicked her in the ribs and she ultimately had to go to hospital.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chodnicki had been married to his wife for 17 years and arrived in the country from Poland more than a decade ago. He now shares a flat with his new partner.

It was explained that he formerly used cocaine and at the worst point of the habit was spending more than £1,000 a week on the drug, although he no longer uses it and has sought help from a counselling service.

Michael Collins, for the defence, said: “He lost his temper and behaved in a way he has never previously behaved and he is sorry for it.

“He now engages with a psychologist to help him understand why he committed these offences. That has caused him to reduce his alcohol intake and stop taking cocaine. He accepts his wrongdoing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad