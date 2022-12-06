Pontefract: Man in 70s needs 'substantial hospital treatment' after being hit by 'young male' riding electric scooter
Police want to speak to anyone who saw an incident in Pontefract when a pedestrian in his 70s was seriously injured by the rider of an electric scooter.
The collision took place at around 11.10am on Bridge Street on Saturday, November 26 when the scooter, travelling in the direction of Horsefair, hit the pedestrian.
The rider of the electric scooter, believed to be a young male, did not stop following the incident.
The pedestrian, a male in their seventies, suffered serious injuries which required substantial hospital treatment.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police by phoning 101 or using the online 101 live chat quoting reference 13220652475.