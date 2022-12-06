The collision took place at around 11.10am on Bridge Street on Saturday, November 26 when the scooter, travelling in the direction of Horsefair, hit the pedestrian.

The rider of the electric scooter, believed to be a young male, did not stop following the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pedestrian, a male in their seventies, suffered serious injuries which required substantial hospital treatment.

The incident took place near Horsefair in Pontefract. (Pic: Scott Merrylees)