Pontefract man charged over making hoax calls to West Yorkshire Police reporting shooting and bomb threats
A Pontefract man has been charged with making a series of hoax calls to West Yorkshire Police reporting firearms discharges and bomb threats.
Thomas Cannon, aged 25, of Drawbridge Close, Pontefract, has been charged with intentionally/recklessly causing a public nuisance.
The charge relates to multiple calls made to West Yorkshire Police between December 3 and 6 .
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today (Monday).