Pontefract man charged over making hoax calls to West Yorkshire Police reporting shooting and bomb threats

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 9th Dec 2024, 09:48 BST
A Pontefract man has been charged with making a series of hoax calls to West Yorkshire Police reporting firearms discharges and bomb threats.

Thomas Cannon, aged 25, of Drawbridge Close, Pontefract, has been charged with intentionally/recklessly causing a public nuisance.

The charge relates to multiple calls made to West Yorkshire Police between December 3 and 6 .

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today (Monday).

Related topics:PontefractWest Yorkshire Police
