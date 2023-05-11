Gareth Clarke ended up being placed on remand in HMP Leeds for his behaviour towards his ex after repeatedly ignoring a non-molestation order put in place to keep him away.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the 39-year-old and the victim had been married for 15 years, but which ended in May of last year because of his abusive behaviour.

But he continued to send her messages and on one occasion turned violent, so the order was issued at Wakefield Family Court in August. However, it failed to stop him “threatening and pestering” the woman, prosecutor Jemima Stephenson said.

Clarke sent abusive messages despite a non-molestation order being imposed at Wakefield Family Court.

On New Year’s Eve he sent her message insisting that he still loved her, but then another 10 days later accusing her of cheating on him, and saying he would confront the supposed love rivals.

Clarke then left a bag of alcohol on her doorstep a day later. In February, he then sent her abusive messages again and said he would “slash her neck”.

Days later he delivered more alcohol to her home, along with prescription drugs.

He was finally arrested on February 20, and admitted sending her messages and leaving the alcohol. But after being released on bail, he then sent a video to his wife’s mother in which he accused her daughter of being unfaithful a decade ago. He also sent the video to others.

Clarke of Longsight Terrace, Kinsley, Pontefract, was arrested again and remanded. He later admitted five counts of breach of the non-molestation order and one of stalking.

A victim impact statement from the woman said she has been forced to change her phone number and the locks to her home.

Mitigating, Stephen Swan said: “He wishes to put this behind him and return to work. The penny has dropped, and the lesson learned the hard way that he needs to abide by this order. It has finally sunk in.”

Judge Neil Clark told Clarke: “The effect on her (his wife) has been significant. Behaviour like this does not help.”