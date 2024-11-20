Pontefract assault: CCTV images issued of three men wanted by police over The Red Lion pub attack

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 20th Nov 2024, 11:00 GMT
CCTV images of three men wanted over an assault outside of a pub in Pontefract town centre have been issued by police.

The male victim was standing outside the Red Lion pub on Market Place, Pontefract, at around 1.45am on Saturday (November 16) when he was approached by three men and subjected to an assault, which left him with head and facial injuries.

Following CCTV enquiries, detectives from Wakefield CID have released images of three men who they would like to identify to speak to in connection with this incident.

Police want to speak to these three men about an assault in Pontefract | West Yorkshire Police

If anyone has any information about those pictured in these images, they are asked to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240624902.

Similarly, police have encouraged the men to come forward themselves to assist police in their ongoing enquiries.

