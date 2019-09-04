Police warning over RING doorbell cameras being stolen across several Leeds areas

Police have issued a warning over the theft of RING video recording doorbells in several Leeds areas this week.

The doorbells, manufactured by Amazon, record from your doorstep when a motion sensor is triggered, and are meant to be used as a security feature.

But police have warned that the hi-tech doorbells are being stolen by thieves in Allerton Bywater, Methley and Micklefield this week.

The joke is on the thieves though - the doorbells are registered, so they won't work when stolen. Owners simply block them and they're nothing more than a doorbell shaped paperweight.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Just to let you know we have had several RING doorbell cameras stolen over the last few days in the area. They have been stolen from Allerton Bywater, Methley and Micklefield

"If you have a RING camera please make sure it is secure.

"If you have seen anyone selling them or trying to steal one then please ring us.

"They are registered to the owner so are worthless when stolen, they just get blocked"