Omed Omar has applied to take over the running of Smakpol Polish Shop, on Barnsley Road in South Elmsall.

But Omar was sentenced to community service by magistrates just six months ago, after he pleaded guilty to selling illicit tobacco from his Kingsgate newsagents on Cross Church Street, Huddersfield.

Omar, who himself lives in Huddersfield, was told to do 150 hours of unpaid work, pay £500 costs and a victim surcharge of £90, it was reported in October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have lodged a written objection to Wakefield Council

The authorities had found hundreds of packets of counterfeit cigarettes stashed inside a wall void at the store in 2019.

Police are now trying to block his bid to become Smakpol’s designated premises supervisor, which would make him responsible for the shop’s affairs.

They believe his previous convictions make him unsuitable for the job.

A hearing on April 12 is likely to establish whether or not he can take over the business.

But police have lodged a written objection to Wakefield Council, which will decide the matter.

PC Chris Schofield wrote: “Police have major concerns regarding the applicant, Omed Omar, who was subject to prosecution by West Yorkshire Trading Standards for illicit tobacco sales and fraud offences at Kingsgate News between July 4, 2019 and March 6, 2020, subsequently appearing at court on October 1, 2021, pleading guilty and receiving sentence.

“The applicant is also currently under investigation by Kirklees licensing authority.”

Omar’s representatives have been contacted for comment but have not responded.