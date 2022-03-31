Police urgently searching for missing Leeds teenager last seen in A&E at St James' Hospital
Police are urgently appealing for the public's help to find a teenager who has gone missing from hospital in Leeds.
Mohammed Shan, aged 19, who is also known as Tayyib Shan, was reported missing at 2.30am on Thursday, March 31.
He was last seen leaving A&E at St James’s Hospital a short time before.
There are concerns for his welfare.
Officers are carrying out urgent enquiries to trace him.
He is described as Asian, 5ft 4ins tall, slim, with black hair.
He was wearing dark tracksuit bottoms, a grey jumper, black puffer jacket and black shoes.
He was last seen heading towards Leeds city centre.
He lives in north-west Leeds and has links to Bradford.
Anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 113 of March 31.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.