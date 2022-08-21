Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They say forces have already received 999 calls about residents' use of water, even before restrictions are in place in some parts of the country.

It means call handlers are being diverted away from dealing with real emergencies.

What many of those calling do not realise is that breaking such restrictions is not a criminal matter.

Yorkshire Water has announced a hosepipe ban coming into effect from August 26. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

In Yorkshire, restrictions on water usage will come into force from Friday August 26.

A National Police Chiefs' Council spokesman said: "Breaches of hosepipe bans are a civil matter and should not be reported to the police.

"Any member of the public who has concerns about a potential breach should consider the advice from their water provider."

Those using their hosepipes during bans could face fines of up to £1,000 if taken to court, although water companies generally prefer education over enforcement.

Yorkshire Water said: “We hope that our customers would respect the ban. If not, we do have the ability to enforce the ban and customers could be subject to a £1,000 personal fine.

"Many customers have already voluntarily been cutting back on using water guzzling devices to do their bit and we are really grateful for that.”

On the question of whether it wants neighbours to report breaches, its website advises: “We will be asking everyone to adhere to the ban. If we are told repeatedly about someone breaking the ban, the first thing we do is remind them of their obligations.

"This is usually enough. However, if they continue to use a hosepipe then we are able to write further, visit, or they can be fined £1,000.”

It says Yorkshire Water staff who spot people breaking the ban may speak to them or the company may send them a letter reminding them of their obligations.

Water companies have the power to prohibit usage under the Water Industry Act 1991 section 76 as amended by the Flood and Water Management Act 2010.

People who break the restrictions may be guilty of an offence and liable, on summary conviction, to a fine. Proceeds from any fines go to the Treasury.

What are the restrictions in Yorkshire?

Yorkshire Water is putting a hosepipe ban in place from Friday August 26. It means the following activities are prohibited:

Watering a garden using a hosepipe

Cleaning a private motor-vehicle using a hosepipe

Watering plants on domestic or other non-commercial premises using a hosepipe

Cleaning a private leisure boat using a hosepipe

Filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool

Drawing water, using a hosepipe, for domestic recreational use

Filling or maintaining a domestic pond using a hosepipe

Filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain

Cleaning walls, or windows, of domestic premises using a hosepipe

Cleaning paths or patios using a hosepipe

Cleaning other artificial outdoor surfaces using a hosepipe