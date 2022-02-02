John Proctor was arrested after police found chemicals, lab equipment and large amounts of class B drugs at the business in Seacroft.

More drugs, including £41,000 of amphetamine stored in a freezer, were discovered when officers raided a house in Osmondthorpe.

Leeds Crown Court heard Proctor operated a "homemade chemical lab" at a car repair garage business at Unit 3, Limewood Approach.

John Proctor, inset, who was jailed at Leeds Crown Court.

Tom Storey, prosecuting, said the business premises were owned by Joshua Langdale.

Langdale allowed Proctor to use the upper floor of the premises to produce the class B drug.

Police executed a search warrant at the business on April 3, 2018, and discovered the lab.

Officers found specialist glass equipment used to produce the drug, including a reactor kettle, as well as plastic mixing bowls, jugs and protective gloves.

Chemicals including hydrochloric acid, sulphuric acid and methanol were also found.

A bag of amphetamine worth around £800 was seized along with lactose and caffeine, substances often used as a cutting agent for the illegal drug.

A 2kg bag of spice, with a street value of £20,000, was also discovered.

Langdale was arrested and gave a statement during an interview stating that the equipment and drugs did not belong to him.

Police officers then searched a house in Wykebeck Avenue, Osmondthorpe, and found amphetamine worth £41,000 in a freezer.

Smaller quantities of the drug were found in a bedroom along with a letter addressed to Proctor.

The officers found latex gloves in a wheelie bin which contained Proctor's DNA.

A metal press used for packaging drugs was also in the house.

Proctor's phone was seized after he was arrested but all the data had been deleted from the device.

Mr Storey said the property had been used to produce, distribute and store drugs.

Proctor, 49, of Neville Road, Halton Moor, pleaded guilty to producing amphetamine and three counts of possessing a class B drug with intent to supply.

Langdale, 29, of Hillside Avenue, Plymouth, pleaded guilty to allowing premises to be used for the production of a class B drug and two counts of possessing a class B drug with intent to supply.

Rukhshanda Hussain, mitigating for Proctor, said the defendant pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.

Danielle Graham, for Langdale, said her client had been running a legitimate car repair business when he was "recruited" by Proctor.

Ms Graham said Proctor used to take cars to the garage for repair and was later allowed to use the upper floor.

The court heard Langdale had "turned a blind eye" to the illegal operation and was sorry for what he had been involved in.

Langdale moved from Leeds to Plymouth shortly after being arrested to do a degree in engineering and will complete his studies in a few months.

Proctor was jailed for four years.

Langdale was given a ten-month sentence, suspended for 12 months.