Police twice rammed known Leeds criminal prowling the area to steal

Pursuing police twice rammed a known criminal who had a car full of equipment for stealing.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Balaclavas, a crowbar, drills and pliers were among items found in the Audi A3 driven by Dean Johnson.

The 36-year-old admitted charges of dangerous driving, going equipped for theft and having no insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand.

Johnson (pictured) was jailed for trying to outrun police while he was scoping for cars to steal. | WYP / NW

The court heard that the suspicious car was first seen on Shaftesbury Avenue in northern Leeds on the evening of June 16.

It was later spotted in the Pudsey area and police tried to pull it over. Johnson reached speeds of 80mph on a 40mph road in a bid to get away.

When it got to Stanningley By-pass the police used a tactical contact manoeuvre to spin the vehicle 90 degrees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It failed to stop Johnson who tried to drive off again, but was halted by another hit from the pursuing police.

Johnson, of no fixed address, was arrested. The Audi was also found to be on false registration plates.

He was interviewed by officers but refused to answer questions.

Johnson has 14 previous convictions for 22 offences, including dwelling burglaries, aggravated vehicle taking, robbery and theft of vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitigating, Andrea Parnham said: “He is sorry and ashamed to find himself before the court again.”

She conceded that his early guilty pleas were his best mitigation. She said his use of drugs was an issue but during his time behind bars he had been working to “become clean”.

She said he has a 10-year-old daughter and wanted to be a better role model.

Judge Timothy Clayson jailed Johnson for two years.