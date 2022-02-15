West Yorkshire Police Operation Jemlock officers visited 20 addresses across the city yesterday ( Monday) as part of an operation with the UK Border Agency to investigate the importation of weapons which are illegal to own and possess.

Five knives, deemed highly dangerous, were surrendered to officers under the new Offensive Weapons Act with investigations now ongoing into now the weapons were bought and supplied. Nineteen community resolutions were issued to residents as part of visits to addresses which the force says is an alternative way of dealing with less serious crimes.

Officers acted as part of ongoing work with the UKBA which monitors attempts to buy and import weapons using the internet and contacts forces about potential illegal activity.

Operation Jemlock itself was launched in 2019 to combat serious violence and knife crime in West Yorkshire and involves officers patrolling high priority areas to provide a reassuring, and visible presence within communities and enforcement when required.

Chief Insp James Kitchen of Operation Jemlock, said: “Operation Jemlock is working closely with our colleagues in the UK Boarder Agency to identify those who are buying or attempting to buy knives, usually over the internet, which are illegal to own in the UK.

“I want to make it very clear to residents that just because a dangerous looking weapon is available to buy on a non UK website it doesn’t mean it is legal to import it into the UK or legal to have in your home and people who do so could be committing offences.”

"Community Resolutions have been issued in these visits and residents should be aware that if we find them in possession of such weapons we will take positive action. This could mean a local resolution or education or arrest and prosecution.

“The weapons seized were clearly created to cause serious harm and it is a good thing they are now out of circulation.”