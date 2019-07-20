Police stop car in Harehills which made off from petrol station and find Class A drugs haul

Have your say

Police had an unexpected result on Friday when they stopped a car which had been reported for making off without paying from a petrol station.

The VW Passat had been reported for making off without paying at a petrol station.

When West Yorkshire Police officers caught up with the car, they found a haul of Class A drugs inside.

The Passat was stopped in Bexley Terrace in Harehills when police caught the vehicle.

The occupants were subsequently arrested and the vehicle was seized from the driver, who was also found to be using a provisional licence.

The incident was made public by the force at 10pm on Friday, July 19.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "BEXLEY TERRACE, LEEDS, #Team3 officers assisting Leeds District with Op Jemlock have Volkswagen Passat make off.

"On stopping occupants detained and be in possession of a large quantity of class A drugs. Occupants arrested, driver was provisional licence holder vehicle seized."