Police sieze 8,000 prescription pills from house in Wakefield

A significant quantity of prescription-only medicine has been seized following the execution of a warrant at a property in Wakefield.

By Richard Beecham
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 2:18 pm
Updated Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 2:21 pm

Over 8,000 Pregablin, Zopiclone and Eszopiclone tablets, which are Class C drugs, were found, as well as a small quantity of cocaine, cannabis and synthetic cannabinoids.

The emergency warrant was obtained and executed yesterday (Tuesday, 3 May) at the property on Carnforth Avenue, Wakefield, within hours of a member of the public flagging down a neighbourhood officer to report concerns that the property was being used for the supply of illegal substances.

The police undertook the search at Carnforth Avenue, Wakefield. (Pic: Google)

Chief Inspector Chris Raby, Neighbourhoods and Partnerships lead for Wakefield District, said: “This is what neighbourhood policing is all about. This has been a real team and partnership effort with officers and PCSOs acting quickly and decisively on information provided by a member of the public.

“This was a massive seizure of controlled drugs. There is a reason why some substances are prescription only; they can be extremely dangerous when used inappropriately. Thankfully the drugs we have seized will no longer be sold on the streets of Wakefield or elsewhere.”