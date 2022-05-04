Over 8,000 Pregablin, Zopiclone and Eszopiclone tablets, which are Class C drugs, were found, as well as a small quantity of cocaine, cannabis and synthetic cannabinoids.
The emergency warrant was obtained and executed yesterday (Tuesday, 3 May) at the property on Carnforth Avenue, Wakefield, within hours of a member of the public flagging down a neighbourhood officer to report concerns that the property was being used for the supply of illegal substances.
Chief Inspector Chris Raby, Neighbourhoods and Partnerships lead for Wakefield District, said: “This is what neighbourhood policing is all about. This has been a real team and partnership effort with officers and PCSOs acting quickly and decisively on information provided by a member of the public.
“This was a massive seizure of controlled drugs. There is a reason why some substances are prescription only; they can be extremely dangerous when used inappropriately. Thankfully the drugs we have seized will no longer be sold on the streets of Wakefield or elsewhere.”