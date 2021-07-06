West Yorkshire Police officers made the discovery when they went to Johnathan Gray's home on August 20, 2019.

Leeds Crown Court court heard the officers could smell cannabis when they went to the property in Armley.

Ben Berkson, prosecuting, said Gray became aggressive towards the officers. He was detained and placed in a police van.

Leeds Crown Court

During a search of the property they found 56 packages of the class B drug along with weighing scales.

Mr Berkson said the drugs appeared to have been packaged for onward sale.

Eight cannabis plants were also found in the house.

The total street value of the cannabis and plants was estimated to be £10,000.

The 27-year-old defendant has one previous conviction for wounding.

A probation officer told the court that Gray had admitted during an interview how he became involved in the illegal enterprise in order to pay off his own drug debt.

He began using cannabis a number of years ago and got in debt to a dealer who pressured him into storing drugs in his home.

Gray was given a ten-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was ordered to complete 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days and was made the subject of an electronically-monitored curfew for two months.