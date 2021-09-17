Officers from the Leeds North East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) shared a picture of the haul on Thursday.

The large farm was uncovered during a raid on a house in Chapeltown.

In a statement issued on social media, the Leeds North East NPT said: "Good morning, here is the cannabis we removed from a house in Chapeltown that was being used to grow it.

Police have seized a large quantity of cannabis during a raid in Chapeltown (Photo: WYP)

"If you have concerns that cannabis is being grown you can ring us on 101 or contact us anonymously via Crime Stoppers."