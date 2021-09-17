Police seize cannabis plants after raid uncovers large farm in Chapeltown Leeds
Police have seized a large quantity of cannabis during a raid in north east Leeds.
Officers from the Leeds North East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) shared a picture of the haul on Thursday.
The large farm was uncovered during a raid on a house in Chapeltown.
In a statement issued on social media, the Leeds North East NPT said: "Good morning, here is the cannabis we removed from a house in Chapeltown that was being used to grow it.
"If you have concerns that cannabis is being grown you can ring us on 101 or contact us anonymously via Crime Stoppers."
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.