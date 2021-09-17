Police seize cannabis plants after raid uncovers large farm in Chapeltown Leeds

Police have seized a large quantity of cannabis during a raid in north east Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Friday, 17th September 2021, 7:13 am
Updated Friday, 17th September 2021, 7:16 am

Officers from the Leeds North East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) shared a picture of the haul on Thursday.

The large farm was uncovered during a raid on a house in Chapeltown.

In a statement issued on social media, the Leeds North East NPT said: "Good morning, here is the cannabis we removed from a house in Chapeltown that was being used to grow it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police have seized a large quantity of cannabis during a raid in Chapeltown (Photo: WYP)

"If you have concerns that cannabis is being grown you can ring us on 101 or contact us anonymously via Crime Stoppers."

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.