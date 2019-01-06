Police searching for missing one-year-old girl in stolen Audi find her 'safe and well'

A 17-month-old girl snatched along with a car her father was selling on Gumtree has been found "safe and well".

Police were searching for Maria Tudorica in east London on Sunday afternoon after a prospective buyer for the Audi A5 drove off with the vehicle while she was inside.

Maria's father met with the stranger in Manor Park, east London, shortly before 4.40pm on Sunday with a view to selling the car.

But the suspect leapt into the vehicle and drove away from Nine Acres Close, with Maria sitting in the front passenger seat, officers said.

The black car was found abandoned nearby in Hathaway Crescent without the child but Maria was later found safe and well in nearby Ruskin Avenue.