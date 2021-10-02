Police searching for missing man last seen at Leeds Station

Simon Altham, 55, was last seen at the railway station in Leeds city centre at 5am on Thursday, September 30.

Police are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as a white male, aged 55, of medium/heavy build, 5ft 10ins tall, with short grey/white hair.

Simon Altham, 55, was last seen at Leeds Station at 5am on Thursday, September 30. Photo: CCTV provided by West Yorkshire Police.

He is unshaven with grey/white stubble and speaks with a Yorkshire accent.

He was last seen wearing large glasses, light blue jeans, a black zipped padded jacket with hood - the zip and inner lining is neon green in colour.

He was also carrying two large black suitcases and a large folder.

Mr Altham is known to have family in York.

Officers are asking for the public’s help in providing any information about Simon’s movements or whereabouts.