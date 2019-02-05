Police searching for missing Liversedge teenager Owen Bird

Police are appealing for the public's help as they search for a missing teenager from Liversedge.

Owen Bird, 16, was last seen in Heathlands Road on Thursday, January 31.

Police are searching for missing schoolboy Owen Bird.

West Yorkshire Police today issued an appeal for information on his whereabouts, saying both officers and his family were concerned about Owen's welfare.

He is described a white, 5ft 9in, and thin, with a fair complexion, blue eyes, and brown/blonde hair that is fairly short.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 1201, of January 31.

