Police searching for man wanted for burglary believed to be in Leeds
Police are appealing for help to find a man wanted for burglary, who they believe could be in Leeds.
Patrick Maloney, 20, is wanted in connection to a burglary in Moorgate, Rotherham, on December 9 last year.
Maloney is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, with short ginger hair.
He also goes by the names Michael Collins, Tommy Connors and Paddy McCann.
Since the burglary took place, police have been carrying out "extensive enquiries" to find him - including checks at a number of houses and locations.
He is known to visit the Gildersome area of Leeds.
Anyone with information that can assist officers with their enquiries is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 515 of December 9 2021.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you'll see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.