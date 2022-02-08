Police searching for man wanted for burglary believed to be in Leeds

Patrick Maloney, 20, is wanted in connection to a burglary in Moorgate, Rotherham, on December 9 last year.

Maloney is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, with short ginger hair.

He also goes by the names Michael Collins, Tommy Connors and Paddy McCann.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Maloney, 20, is wanted in connection to a burglary in Rotherham (Photo: SYP)

Since the burglary took place, police have been carrying out "extensive enquiries" to find him - including checks at a number of houses and locations.

He is known to visit the Gildersome area of Leeds.

Anyone with information that can assist officers with their enquiries is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 515 of December 9 2021.